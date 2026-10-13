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Mumbai airport assures airlines of no winter slot changes amid T1 redevelopment plan

The latest assurances follow a dispute last week over MIAL’s proposal to shift 265 of Mumbai airport’s 770 weekly international departures to NMIA from October 25 to facilitate the redevelopment of T1.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Mumbai airport assures airlines of no winter slot changes amid T1 redevelopment plan
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Mumbai airport assures airlines of no winter slot changes amid T1 redevelopment plan
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