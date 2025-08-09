Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943853https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/mumbai-airport-operations-hit-by-data-network-outage-flight-operations-affected-air-india-issues-advisory-for-fliers-2943853.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit By Data Network Outage; Flight Operations Affected; Air India Issues Advisory For Fliers

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit: Passengers are also advised to arrive early to allow extra time for security checks and check-in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit By Data Network Outage; Flight Operations Affected; Air India Issues Advisory For Fliers Image Credit: @airindia/X

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit: The Flight operations at Mumbai airport were affected on Saturday because of a data network outage. This caused delays in departures for several airlines, including Air India. Meanwhile, various airlines have issued advisories for affected passengers.

Air India has asked travelers to check their flight status on the airline’s website, mobile app, or at airport information desks before coming to the airport. Passengers are also advised to arrive early to allow extra time for security checks and check-in.

According to Air India statement, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively."  

More To Follow....

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK