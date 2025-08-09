Mumbai Airport Operations Hit By Data Network Outage; Flight Operations Affected; Air India Issues Advisory For Fliers

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit: The Flight operations at Mumbai airport were affected on Saturday because of a data network outage. This caused delays in departures for several airlines, including Air India. Meanwhile, various airlines have issued advisories for affected passengers.

Air India has asked travelers to check their flight status on the airline’s website, mobile app, or at airport information desks before coming to the airport. Passengers are also advised to arrive early to allow extra time for security checks and check-in.

According to Air India statement, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively."

More To Follow....