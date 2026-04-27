Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041504https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/mumbai-pune-expressway-missing-link-opens-on-may-1-features-one-of-worlds-widest-tunnels-3041504.html
NewsMobilityMumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens on May 1; features one of world's widest tunnels
MOBILITY

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens on May 1; features one of world's widest tunnels

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the "Missing Link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on May 1.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens on May 1; features one of world's widest tunnelsImage Source- @mieknathshinde

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Details: The long-awaited "Missing Link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is finally ready. The project, which aims to ease traffic in the busy ghat section, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1. Ahead of the opening, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site and reviewed the progress.

Quicker movement
Around 99 percent of the work has been completed. Once open, the new stretch is expected to reduce congestion in the ghat section. This should make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster and safer. The project is also likely to improve traffic flow and support economic activity by enabling quicker movement of goods and people. 

Also Read: Two new Amrit Bharat Express trains between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra: Check route, stations, other details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Deputy CM Shinde on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) said, "99% of the work on the Mumbai-Pune 'Missing Link' project is now complete, and it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the ghat section, making travel faster and safer. This will free citizens from ghat traffic jams, and the boost to rapid transportation will also stimulate the economy."

Two large tunnels
The Missing Link project spans about 10.5 km. It includes two large tunnels: a tall viaduct and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, which stands at a height of nearly 182 metres. One of the standout features is the tunnel, which is around 23.75 metres wide. It is being described as one of the widest tunnels in the world. 

Hurdles
Building this stretch was not easy. Engineers had to deal with strong winds of up to 70 km/h, heavy rainfall and difficult terrain. The road also passes about 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, which made construction even more challenging. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation led the project and completed it despite these hurdles.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift leaks reveal design changes you didn't expect! Bigger screen, new look? Here's everything we know so far

"Despite winds blowing at 70 km/h, torrential rains, and challenging geographical conditions, this project has been successfully completed. The road will pass 182 meters below the Lonavala Lake, making its completion a major challenge, but the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) accepted this big challenge and brought the project to fruition-I commended them especially for it," he further said.

No toll hike
Importantly, it is confirmed that there will be no toll hike after the Missing Link opens. Priority on this stretch will be given to four-wheelers and buses. Developed at a cost of around Rs 6,700 crore, the Missing Link project was under development since 2019.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing