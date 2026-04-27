Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens on May 1; features one of world's widest tunnels

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Details: The long-awaited "Missing Link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is finally ready. The project, which aims to ease traffic in the busy ghat section, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1. Ahead of the opening, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site and reviewed the progress.

Quicker movement

Around 99 percent of the work has been completed. Once open, the new stretch is expected to reduce congestion in the ghat section. This should make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster and safer. The project is also likely to improve traffic flow and support economic activity by enabling quicker movement of goods and people.

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Deputy CM Shinde on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) said, "99% of the work on the Mumbai-Pune 'Missing Link' project is now complete, and it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the ghat section, making travel faster and safer. This will free citizens from ghat traffic jams, and the boost to rapid transportation will also stimulate the economy."

Two large tunnels

The Missing Link project spans about 10.5 km. It includes two large tunnels: a tall viaduct and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, which stands at a height of nearly 182 metres. One of the standout features is the tunnel, which is around 23.75 metres wide. It is being described as one of the widest tunnels in the world.

Hurdles

Building this stretch was not easy. Engineers had to deal with strong winds of up to 70 km/h, heavy rainfall and difficult terrain. The road also passes about 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, which made construction even more challenging. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation led the project and completed it despite these hurdles.

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"Despite winds blowing at 70 km/h, torrential rains, and challenging geographical conditions, this project has been successfully completed. The road will pass 182 meters below the Lonavala Lake, making its completion a major challenge, but the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) accepted this big challenge and brought the project to fruition-I commended them especially for it," he further said.

No toll hike

Importantly, it is confirmed that there will be no toll hike after the Missing Link opens. Priority on this stretch will be given to four-wheelers and buses. Developed at a cost of around Rs 6,700 crore, the Missing Link project was under development since 2019.