Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019107https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/namo-bharat-rapid-rail-trial-run-conducted-successfully-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-service-3019107.html
NewsMobilityNamo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run conducted successfully; PM Modi to inaugurate service
MOBILITY

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run conducted successfully; PM Modi to inaugurate service

The trial run of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Begumpul in Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi was conducted successfully on Friday.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run conducted successfully; PM Modi to inaugurate serviceImage Source- ANI

New Delhi: The trial run of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Begumpul in Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi was conducted successfully on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the service on February 22.

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is a short-distance, high-speed regional transit service operating on an inter-city network. The trains have been designed and developed by Indian Railways at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut on February 22, where he will inaugurate key urban transport projects, including the Metro service and the Namo Bharat train, aimed at strengthening regional mobility and accelerating economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to sources, during his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering. The projects are expected to boost commerce, spur real estate development, generate employment opportunities, and ease travel for thousands of passengers across the region.

"The launch of the Metro is expected to improve intra-city connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide residents with a faster and more reliable mode of transport. The Namo Bharat train service will enhance high-speed regional connectivity, linking Meerut more efficiently with the National Capital Region and benefiting daily commuters, students, and business travellers", as per sources.

The Prime Minister's visit is considered significant for the region's infrastructure push, positioning Meerut as an emerging urban and economic hub in western Uttar Pradesh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Balochistan
Pak: Chilling plea of a son with disabled father as execution deadline looms
West Bengal SIR
SC appoints judicial officers for West Bengal SIR
electronics
Best 20000mAh Fast Charging Power Banks for Travel & Work
Bandar
Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar’ gets theatrical release date
Sanya Malhotra
‘A Very Special Moment’: Sanya Malhotra performing on 70th Filmfare awards
India's foreign exchange
India's forex surges by $8.663 billion to reach all-time high of $725.727 bn
viral trending
Tractor lying in scrap sold as antique for Rs 1.25 Cr after video goes viral
Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam case
men t-shirt
Best Men’s T-Shirts 2026: Oversized & Slim Casual Picks
Board of Peace
Trump commands school-boy stunt for Pakistan PM at 2026 Board of Peace summit