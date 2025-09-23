Navi Mumbai Airport: Air India Express To Operate 20 Daily Flights, Joining IndiGo And Akasa Air, Targets 60 By 2026

Navi Mumbai Airport Operations 2025: The Air India Group has announced plans to commence commercial operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA). In the airport’s initial phase, Air India Express will operate 20 daily departures, connecting 15 cities across India. Navi Mumbai International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings, is set to begin operations on September 30, marking the first phase of its launch.

In the second phase, Air India Express plans to increase operations to 55 daily departures, equivalent to 110 air traffic movements, by mid-2026. This phase will also include five daily international flights from NIMA, according to the press release. By winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures, or 120 air traffic movements, from the new airport.

Indigo And Akasa Air To Start Operations From Navi Mumbai Airport

Adding further, the other airlines are gearing up for operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). IndiGo will begin with 18 daily flights to more than 15 destinations and aims to expand to 140 daily departures, including 30 international flights, by November 2026.

Akasa Air will start with over 100 domestic flights per week and plans to increase to 300 domestic and 50 international weekly flights by winter 2025–26.

Navi Mumbai Airport Developed In Five Phases

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is being developed in five phases. The first phase will handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tons of cargo annually. Once all phases are complete, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 million metric tons of cargo, making it one of India’s largest airports for both passengers and cargo.