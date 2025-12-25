Navi Mumbai International Airport Commences Operations

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) -- India’s newest Greenfield airport -- began commercial operations on Thursday (Christmas Day). During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

IndiGo commenced operations from NMIA and its first flight arrived at NMIA from Bengaluru in the morning, with the first departure to Hyderabad shortly thereafter. Initially, IndiGo will be connecting NMIA to over 10 key destinations across the nation.

Air India Express said it inaugurated services from NMIA, with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi. The first Air India Express flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport operated to Bengaluru.

Akasa Air’s inaugural flight departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and arrived at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Also, its inaugural flight from NMIA departed and arrived at Delhi Airport. Akasa Air will operate scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa, Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners.

NMIA is a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

The inauguration of NMIA by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 set the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one.