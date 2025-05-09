New Air Travel Advisory: Air India, Indigo And SpiceJet Urge Passengers To...; BIG Update On Check-In - Check Before Leaving For Airport

Air Travel Advisory: Amid the ongoing war-like situation with Pakistan, Indian airlines have issued advisories for passengers. The advisories recommend that travelers allow extra time for airport formalities. With tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, security has been tightened at airports across the country. In view of this, IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have issued advisories, urging passengers to arrive at their respective airports before time to ensure smooth security checks and other formalities.

Indigo, in a 'X' post, said, "In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

On the other hand, Air India said, "In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure."

SpiceJet said, "All passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled departure. Check-in counters will close 75 minutes before departure."

Notably, more than 20 airports in North and North-western India are closed until May 10.