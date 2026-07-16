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New IRCTC website goes live in Beta version with faster booking, cleaner interface

The beta version can be accessed through the existing IRCTC website, where a dedicated link has been provided on the homepage.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
New IRCTC website goes live in Beta version with faster booking, cleaner interface
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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