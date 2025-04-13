Advertisement
New Passport Rules In India: No Marriage Certificate? Now Easily Add Your Spouse’s Name To Your Passport – Check Benefits

New Passport Rules In India: The new Annexure J requires couples to declare their names, address, and marital status, confirming they live together as husband and wife.  

New Passport Rules In India: In a move to ease the passport application process, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rolled out a new provision to allow citizens to add their spouse's name to their passport without the need for a marriage certificate. This move aim to reduce the burden on married couples throughout India.  

The new passport update introduces a joint photo declaration, known as Annexure J, which can be submitted as an alternative to a marriage certificate. This change streamlines the process for couples, especially in regions where formal marriage registration is not common. Earlier, couples without a registered marriage certificate faced delays or rejection when trying to update their marital status on passports.   

According to Pune’s Regional Passport Officer Arjun Deore stated that Annexure J, signed by both husband and wife, now serves as a valid alternative to the traditional marriage certificate—a requirement that many applicants previously found difficult to meet, as reported by the Times of India. 

Documents Required To Add Spouse Name To Passport 

The new Annexure J requires couples to declare their names, address, and marital status, confirming they live together as husband and wife. Moreover, it also includes the signatures from both parties, along with the place and date. The form includes a space for a self-attested joint photograph and must be signed by both spouses, with place, date, Aadhaar, voter ID, and passport details (if available). 

Marriage Certificate Benefits:

In India, a marriage certificate serves as legal proof of marriage and offers benefits such as easing visa applications, enabling tax advantages, claiming insurance or pension, adoption of a minor child, government benefits and simplifying issues related to inheritance and property rights. 

