/NFR steps up efforts to soon launch electric train services between Tripura and Assam

Tripura is currently connected to major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Firozpur and Patna through several express trains. However, all passenger train services operating in the state have so far been powered by diesel locomotives. To integrate Tripura more effectively with the country's electrified railway network, a Rs 46-crore railway electrification project was launched in 2022, paving the way for the introduction of electric train services in the northeastern state.