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NFR steps up efforts to soon launch electric train services between Tripura and Assam

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath had earlier announced that the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd. (TSECL) has completed 100 per cent electrification of the state's 271-km railway network.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
NFR steps up efforts to soon launch electric train services between Tripura and Assam
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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