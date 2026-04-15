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NHAI directs FASTag issuer banks to validate vehicle registration numbers

The National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI) on Wednesday said it has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRNs) linked with FASTags issued by them.

|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
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NHAI directs FASTag issuer banks to validate vehicle registration numbersImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI) on Wednesday said it has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRNs) linked with FASTags issued by them. The move follows receipt of complaints regarding instances where the VRN captured by FASTag readers does not match with the actual registration number displayed on the vehicle number plate.

“Such discrepancies have the potential to undermine enforcement mechanisms and may lead to evasion of Government revenue and also attract other penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The decision will enhance the accuracy and reliability of data in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system. The NHAI said it remains committed to strengthening transparency, compliance and operational efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system.

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The NHAI emphasised that ensuring the correctness of VRN mapping with FASTag is of critical importance, especially in view of upcoming technology-driven initiatives such as Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling. 

Under the MLFF framework, enforcement actions including issuance of electronic notices (e-Notices) to non-compliant vehicles will significantly depend on accurate and verified vehicle identification data.

It further stated that it has been observed that a considerable number of such mismatches are associated with FASTags issued prior to the integration of FASTag issuance with the VAHAN database. 

During that period, validation mechanisms were relatively limited and relied more on manual processes, leading to potential inconsistencies in vehicle identification records.

In this context, all FASTag issuer banks have been directed to undertake urgent verification of FASTags issued by them and to blacklist those FASTags that are found to be linked with incorrect or invalid VRNs, in accordance with established Government guidelines.

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