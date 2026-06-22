/NHAI directs wayside amenities to prioritise vehicle repair facilities on highways

New Delhi: National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned company of NHAI, on Monday directed its field offices to advise WSA lessees to give priority to setting up vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities at the earliest.
The move aims to provide timely mechanical assistance to highway users, reduce vehicle downtime and enhance the overall travel experience on India's expanding highway network.
According to officials, several National Highways and Expressways currently require a larger number of vehicle repair and puncture repair services.
The availability of such facilities is expected to help motorists and freight operators deal with vehicle breakdowns and emergencies more efficiently, preventing delays, inconvenience and potential safety risks.
"It has been observed that a larger number of vehicle and puncture repair services are required on several National Highways and Expressways, that will enable highway users in availing timely mechanical assistance during breakdowns and emergencies, avoiding inconvenience, delays, and potential safety concerns," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.
NHLML is developing a network of modern Wayside Amenities across the country under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a long-term lease basis. Existing lease agreements with concessionaires and lessees already permit the development of several additional facilities alongside mandatory amenities, including vehicle repair shops and puncture repair services.
The Wayside Amenities are being developed as integrated service hubs designed to cater to the needs of commuters as well as commercial vehicle operators traveling on National Highways and Expressways. Officials believe that expanding repair and maintenance facilities at these locations will support seamless mobility and strengthen roadside assistance services.
The initiative is part of NHAI's broader efforts to create user-centric and safe highway corridors while supporting economic activity and logistics operations across the country. By improving access to essential services along highways, the authority aims to deliver a more convenient and reliable travel experience for both passenger and freight traffic.
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