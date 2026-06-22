Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /NHAI directs wayside amenities to prioritise vehicle repair facilities on highways

NHAI directs wayside amenities to prioritise vehicle repair facilities on highways

The move aims to provide timely mechanical assistance to highway users, reduce vehicle downtime and enhance the overall travel experience on India's expanding highway network.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
NHAI directs wayside amenities to prioritise vehicle repair facilities on highways
Image Credit: Image Source- AI/IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure eyes aggressive growth
IPO11 min ago
2
Auto news17 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202623 min ago
4
re-neet 202625 min ago
5
Keir Starmer resigns26 min ago