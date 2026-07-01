/NHAI one step closer towards barrier-free commuting on Delhi-Jaipur section

New Delhi: In a bid to make commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 and barrier-free, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully launched a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza in Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Last month, NHAI rolled out Rajasthan’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System at Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Section.
“Following the launch at Manoharpura, NHAI is also planning to transit the toll plaza at Shahjahanpur to the MLFF system, making commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 seamless and barrier-free,” according to an official statement.
The implementation of MLFF has helped to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up physical toll plazas, and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country.
The system introduces barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow.
The system integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection to facilitate automated user fee collection with minimal human intervention.
“The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of delivering citizen centric services by leveraging technology for enhancing ease of living and ease of doing business,” said the NHAI.
For a seamless MLFF experience, National Highway users are required to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts.
In case of scenarios such as insufficient FASTag balance, invalid or nonfunctional FASTag, users are issued an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of user fee.
Such users are required to pay normal user fees within 72 hours of the E-Notice.
In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, the user fee will be charged at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category, said the NHAI.
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