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NHAI one step closer towards barrier-free commuting on Delhi-Jaipur section

Last month, NHAI rolled out Rajasthan’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System at Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Section.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
NHAI one step closer towards barrier-free commuting on Delhi-Jaipur section
Image Credit: NHAI one step closer towards barrier-free commuting on Delhi-Jaipur section

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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