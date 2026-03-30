NHAI realises over Rs 28,300 crore in asset monetisation in FY26, set to achieve target

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has realised Rs 28,307 crore through a combination of Public InvIT, Private InvIT, and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model, including TOT Bundles 17 and 18 for FY 2025–26, the government said on Monday.

With bids received for TOT Bundle-19, which are under technical evaluation, NHAI is well poised to achieve the government’s budgeted target of Rs 30,000 crore for current fiscal. NHAI has successfully monetised over 310 km of National Highways under InvIT Round-5 as part of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) programme.

The InvIT-5 has been awarded to NHIT Western Projects Private Limited for a concession fee of Rs 6,366.98 crore for a period of 20 years. InvIT-5 comprises of two key National Highway sections across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, including 255.9 km long Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra and 54.3 km long Gundugolanu–Chinna Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

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The assets comprise toll plazas such as Nashirabad, Dasarkhed, Taroda Kasba, Kurankhed, and Kalaparru, according to an official statement. NHAI has also successfully realised Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Bundle-18 for Rs. 3,087 crore, which includes 74.5 km long Chandikhole–Bhadrak section of NH-16 in Odisha.

TOT-18 has been awarded to IRB Chandibhadra Tollway Private Limited for a concession period of 20 years. Under this, the concessionaire will undertake Operation and Maintenance of the National Highway section and collect user fee in accordance with the National Highways Fee Rules, said the statement.

Earlier, maiden public issue of the NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 24th March 2026. RIIT secured rights to five operational National Highway assets located in the states of Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, for a total concession value of approximately Rs 9,500 crore.

The acquisition of these assets was financed through a combination of equity and debt. The public issue was oversubscribed nearly 14 times, reflecting strong investor confidence in India's infrastructure sector, the Government's asset monetisation programme, and the long-term growth prospects of national highway assets.