Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /NHAI unveils guidelines to bring uniformity on high-speed National Highways

NHAI unveils guidelines to bring uniformity on high-speed National Highways

The NHAI on Monday released comprehensive guidelines for the planning and designing of high-speed access-controlled National Highways, other than expressways.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
NHAI unveils guidelines to bring uniformity on high-speed National Highways
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NHAI unveils guidelines to bring uniformity on high-speed National Highways
2
3
4
5