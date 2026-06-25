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Nitin Gadkari asks officials to strengthen monsoon readiness on National Highways

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed officials to ensure comprehensive monsoon preparedness across National Highway projects and undertake preventive measures to minimise weather-related disruptions, an official statement said on Thursday.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari asks officials to strengthen monsoon readiness on National Highways
Image Credit: Image Source- IANSSource: IANS

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