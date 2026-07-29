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No defect found in fuel control switch of Air India plane, thrust control module being examined: Govt

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the tests were ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of continuing airworthiness checks after the aircraft type was grounded in February this year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
No defect found in fuel control switch of Air India plane, thrust control module being examined: Govt
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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