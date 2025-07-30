'No Helmet, NO PETROL' And Hefty FINE For Riders In THIS City From August 1

Bhopal: In a double whammy, bikers without helmets in Madhya Pradesh's Indore will have to pay a hefty fine without any leniency, nor will they get petrol at any petrol pump in the city from August 1 onwards. A directive in this regard has been issued by the Indore district administration, complying with the Supreme Court's direction regarding the safety of people and to curb traffic violations.

Wearing helmets significantly reduces the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in road accidents. An extensive campaign 'No Helmet No Petrol' has begun on Wednesday, and the execution of the order will come into effect from August 1, Indore district collector Ashish Singh said, adding that all petrol pump operators have been instructed to follow the instruction.

"Not wearing helmet, over-speeding, and drink-and-drive are the major concerns for road safety. Wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of fatality. This rule will be strictly followed for the safety of drivers in Indore," Singh said in a video message released on Wednesday.

He also added that wearing a seat belt has been made mandatory for car drivers. The administration will also spread awareness about wearing helmets in the city. Indore District Administration aims to reduce death rates in road accidents, he said.

The police will also assist in the implementation of the new rule and may impose penalties on violators. People have also been advised to follow traffic rules at major intersections in the city.

The directive came a day after Chairman of the Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee and former judge, Abhay Manohar Sapre, held a meeting with district officials in Indore, suggesting that the city has the potential to become a national model for road safety, much like it has for cleanliness.

During the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Justice Sapre had called on officials to prepare a time-bound strategy and show measurable progress within the next six months. Justice Sapre reviewed accident data from the past five years, progress on black spot improvements, enforcement of traffic rules, and public awareness efforts. He emphasised that reducing road accidents should be treated as a top priority. Justice Sapre stressed the need to build awareness among citizens.

"Most road fatalities involve those not wearing helmets or seat belts, or driving under the influence. We must change this through strong enforcement and public education," he had said. He had also suggested strict action against drunk driving and habitual traffic offenders. He said consistent penalties are crucial for changing public behaviour. Wearing helmets and fastening seat belts should be made compulsory, Sapre said firmly.