Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
No More Scrapping Of 10/15 Year Old Vehicles? Amid Criticism, Government Agrees To...

New Delhi: Amid heavy criticism, the Delhi government has rolled back its contentious order to deny fuel to 'end-of-life' (EOL) vehicles at petrol pumps, a directive that had come into effect just on July 1. The controversial move, aimed at combating vehicular pollution, had sparked widespread criticism across the National Capital Territory.

 

