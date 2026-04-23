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NewsMobilityNo PUC certificate, no fuel in Delhi: Govt cracks down on polluting vehicles
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No PUC certificate, no fuel in Delhi: Govt cracks down on polluting vehicles

To curb air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly enforce the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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No PUC certificate, no fuel in Delhi: Govt cracks down on polluting vehicles

New Delhi: Delhi has stepped up its fight against air pollution. The government has now decided to strictly enforce the rule of not giving fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The move will be implemented on a permanent basis across all fuel stations in the capital.

Strict rule at fuel stations
As per the new directive, petrol pumps and CNG stations will only provide fuel to vehicles that have a valid PUC certificate. This means if your vehicle does not have an updated certificate, you will not get the fuel. Authorities have been told to follow the rule strictly, with zero tolerance for violations.

Why this move matters
Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle must have a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration. However, many vehicles in Delhi still run without it. This adds to the already high pollution levels in the capital. The government believes stricter enforcement can help reduce harmful emissions from vehicles.

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Multiple agencies on duty
To ensure smooth implementation, several departments have been assigned responsibilities. These include the transport department, food and supplies department, MCD, and traffic police. 

All agencies have been asked to monitor fuel stations closely and take action in case of violations. Officials have also warned that any negligence will lead to strict penalties.

Backed by GRAP guidelines
The move is also in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management's revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The framework calls for strict checks on polluting vehicles. It also allows authorities to take strong action, including fines and even vehicle seizure in serious cases.

Public asked to stay compliant
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is committed to improving air quality in Delhi. She urged citizens to keep their PUC certificates updated at all times. According to her, tackling pollution requires firm and effective interventions.

Steps to get a PUC certificate
- Go to any RTO-authorized emission testing center, usually found at most petrol pumps.
- The technician inserts a probe into the vehicle's exhaust to measure emissions.
- If your vehicle passes the test, a PUC certificate will be issued.
- Pay the required fee and get a hard copy of the certificate.

Notably, the PUC certificate status can also be checked through the Parivahan portal.

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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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