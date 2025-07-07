Noida Airport Sets New Launch Timeline: Domestic Flights From Sept 15, Full Rollout By November 2025 After Delays

Noida International Airport Jewar: Noida International Airport is now set to begin domestic flights and cargo operations in September 2025, with international services expected to follow by November 2025. The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. This marks the third delay in the airport’s scheduled launch since its foundation stone was laid in November 2021 — will be completed by November this year.

However, the airport was first expected to be completed by September 2024. However, the deadline was moved to April 2025, and then delayed again to May–June due to incomplete work on the terminal building. In March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set new targets — May 15 for starting domestic flights and June 25 for international operations.

Jewar Airport’s Phases Costs

The Noida airport in Jewar is being built in four phases with an investment of Rs 29,650 crore. The first phase, costing Rs 10,056 crore, is designed to cater to 12 million passengers annually. It will have one runway and one terminal building. By the fourth phase, the airport is expected to become operational in 2040. The airport will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually.

Second Major Commercial Airport

Once finished, the 1,334-hectare Noida airport will be the second major commercial airport in the National Capital Region, after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Right now, the only other functioning airport in the NCR is Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, which runs a few commercial flights under the control of the Indian Air Force.