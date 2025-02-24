Noida Airport Signs Pact With Haryana Roadways For Bus Connectivity To Major Cities

Noida: Noida International Airport has signed an agreement with the Department of State Transport of Haryana to provide bus connectivity to the airport from major cities across the state. This collaboration will ensure that passengers have direct and efficient access to destinations such as Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat, and Ambala from the airport's commercial opening, a statement said.

The partnership is a significant step in strengthening regional connectivity and aligns with the Noida airport's commitment to offering a seamless travel experience, it said.

Additional Director, Department of State Transport (Haryana Roadways) said, "This collaboration will seamlessly integrate air and road transport, offering a smooth, efficient travel experience for passengers."

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport said as NIA develops into a major regional hub, seamless connectivity remains a top priority. The airport is working closely with government authorities to ensure smooth access for private vehicles and is building partnerships to offer diverse public transportation options.

In its first phase of the airport, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Upon completion of the fourth phase, the airport will be equipped to manage 70 million passengers per year, making it a major hub for the region.