Noida Airport Ties Up With Uttarakhand Govt For Bus Connectivity

Noida: Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) to provide seamless bus connectivity from the airport to key destinations in the hill state. The airport is scheduled to open for passenger flights this summer.

Under this partnership, UTC will provide seamless bus services connecting NIA to key destinations in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani, starting from the airport's commercial opening.

This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and underscores NIA's vision of providing a comprehensive and integrated travel experience, connecting passengers to their destinations with ease and convenience, according to an official statement.

NIA's strategic location adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway offers unparalleled road access to Delhi NCR, Noida, and major centers in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Managing Director of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation said, "We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Noida International Airport, which marks a transformative step towards enhancing regional connectivity between Noida and key cities like Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate air and road transport, offering a smooth, efficient travel experience for passengers. By connecting our road network with the growing air traffic, we aim to provide faster, more reliable travel options, further promoting tourism, economic growth, and convenience for all."

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said, "This partnership with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation is a key step in realising our vision for Noida International Airport as a truly integrated and seamless travel hub. By providing convenient ground transportation options to key destinations, we are not just connecting passengers to places; we are connecting them to opportunities, experiences, and a wider region. This partnership emphasizes our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and driving economic growth while offering our passengers a world-class travel experience from the moment they arrive."

Noting the importance of seamless regional connectivity, NIA said it is collaborating with government authorities to optimise access for private vehicles and strategically building partnerships to provide diverse and convenient public transportation options to and from the airport.

In its first phase, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of the fourth phase, the airport will be equipped to manage 70 million passengers per year, making it a major hub for the region, the statement added.