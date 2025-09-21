Noida Airport To Begin Commercial Flights After Diwali, IndiGo Confirmed As Launch Carrier

Flight Operations At Noida Airport: The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is set to commence commercial flight operations after Diwali, offering travellers in the National Capital Region improved air connectivity during the festive season. The airport will be inaugurated on October 30, with flights expected to begin within 45 days, confirmed Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stated that commercial operations will start before the end of this year. The airport is being developed in four phases. In the first phase, a single runway and passenger terminal have been completed, with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Flight Operations At Noida Airport: Key Activities

The key activities such as technical installations, finishing touches, and deep cleaning are currently underway at Noida International Airport. An extensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme is also in progress to ensure smooth operations once flights begin.

Meanwhile, the officials stated that once construction and readiness inspections are completed, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue the aerodrome licence, after which commercial operations can officially begin. The airport’s runway has been built to CAT-III standards, allowing it to handle flights even in low-visibility conditions such as dense winter fog—a significant benefit for passengers in North India.

Noida Airport: Indigo Confirmed As Its Launch Carrier

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) has confirmed IndiGo as its launch carrier, while Akasa Air plans to operate both domestic and international flights from Jewar. Discussions with several other international airlines are also underway. Originally slated to start operations in September 2024, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will feature six runways, making it India’s largest aviation hub and significantly boosting passenger traffic and cargo capacity. With the inauguration scheduled for October 30 and commercial flights expected after Diwali, the airport is set to transform connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region, providing a major boost to trade, tourism, and investment in Uttar Pradesh. (With IANS Inputs)