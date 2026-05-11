Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad get direct Chandigarh flights from Jewar Airport starting July 1 – Check full schedule

New Delhi: People living in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad may soon get a much easier air travel option as direct commercial flights between Chandigarh and Noida International Airport at Jewar are set to begin from July 1.

The new route is expected to improve connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and northern states such as Punjab and Haryana, while also reducing the pressure on Delhi’s crowded airport system. IndiGo will operate two direct flights daily between Chandigarh and Jewar Airport.

Travellers heading to Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad through Delhi airport often end up spending hours on the road after landing. The launch of direct services to the Jewar Airport is expected to cut travel time for passengers heading to these regions and help avoid heavy traffic routes leading to Delhi.

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The move is also being seen as an important step in expanding operations from the Noida International Airport, which is being developed as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region.

Full flight schedule between Chandigarh and Jewar

According to the announced schedule, the first morning flight will depart from Noida at 6:15 am and reach Chandigarh at 7:20 am.

The return flight from Chandigarh will leave at 7:40 am and arrive in Noida at 8:45 am.

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The second service of the day will operate in the evening. The flight from Noida will take off at 6:30 pm and land in Chandigarh at 7:35 pm. The return evening flight will depart Chandigarh at 7:55 pm and reach Noida at 9:00 pm.

The airline has announced that ticket bookings for the route will open soon through its official booking platforms.

Big relief for NCR travellers

The new flights are expected to benefit business travellers, tourists and regular commuters moving between Chandigarh and the NCR region.

Passengers travelling to Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad presently depend on Delhi airport, followed by long taxi or road journeys to reach home or office. Direct flights to Jewar could make travel easier for people living in these cities, especially during peak traffic hours in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The route is also expected to support increasing business links between Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Improved air connectivity may encourage faster movement for professionals, entrepreneurs and visitors travelling frequently between the regions.

Officials have also been working on expanding the role of the Jewar Airport as an alternative aviation gateway for NCR passengers. The airport project has been planned as a long-term solution to rising passenger traffic at Delhi’s existing airport infrastructure.

With commercial services now beginning on more routes, aviation activity around Jewar is expected to pick up in the coming months.

The Chandigarh route could become one of the first major examples of how the new airport changes everyday travel for people living in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.