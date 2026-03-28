Noida International Airport Inaugurated: Set to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually; When will flights start, cities covered, Check expected booking dates

Noida International Airport Inaugurated: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a major milestone for India’s aviation landscape on Thursday. He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The airport was initially scheduled to open on December 1, 2024. But like many large infrastructure projects, timelines kept shifting, first to April 2025, then to September 1, 2025, and eventually to early 2026.

Now operational in its first phase, Noida International Airport steps in as the second international gateway for the Delhi NCR region, working alongside the already bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports are expected to function as a unified aviation network, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and strengthening Delhi NCR’s position on the global aviation map.

According to the officials, the airport is set to become the largest in India once fully built, with the capacity to handle 1.2 crores passengers annually. Now, everyone is asking the same question. When will commercial flights finally take off, and which destinations will be connected first?

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Noida International Airport: Flight operations and bookings expected

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the DGCA on March 6, 2026, clearing a major hurdle. As per the plan, cargo and domestic flights were expected to begin within 45 days of this approval. This means commercial flight services could start between mid-April and May 2026.

International flights are likely to begin later, around September this year. Ticket bookings will also follow a phased timeline. International flight bookings are expected to open about 90 days before operations begin, while domestic tickets will be available roughly six weeks in advance.

Noida International Airport: Flight count and metro cities in focus

There is no confirmed number yet on how many flights will operate from Noida airport or which destinations will be included in the first phase. However, as officials told HT earlier, domestic flights are likely to start first to major metro cities. These may include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities, as planned.

How the Noida Airport’s flight plan changed over time

According to the HT reports, there was a lot of excitement about the airport opening in 2025. Flights were first expected to start on April 17, 2025, with around 30 flights planned. Out of these, 25 were domestic flights, three were international, and two were for cargo.

The international flights were planned for cities like Zurich, Singapore and Dubai. Domestic flights were expected to connect cities such as Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Hubli. Later, the plan changed again. The inauguration was shifted to October 30, 2025. Officials said that flight operations would begin within 45 days of this date, starting with connections to at least 10 cities.