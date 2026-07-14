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Noida: Jewar Airport sees passenger surge within a month of operations

According to official data, a total of 27,841 passengers chose the airport in June. This comprised 9,342 local departures, 8,757 local arrivals, 2,398 transfer passengers, and 7,344 transit passengers.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Noida: Jewar Airport sees passenger surge within a month of operations
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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