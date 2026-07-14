/Noida: Jewar Airport sees passenger surge within a month of operations

Greater Noida: The Noida International Airport, which kick-started its commercial operations a month ago, is registering a slow but steady rise in the number of fliers opting for the airport, being pitched as a key aviation hub in the Delhi-NCR region.
The operational passenger count data shows the passengers’ increasing preference for the Jewar Airport for their air journeys. A notable rise in passenger numbers has been recorded in July as compared to June, signalling the airport's growing acceptance.
According to official data, a total of 27,841 passengers chose the airport in June. This comprised 9,342 local departures, 8,757 local arrivals, 2,398 transfer passengers, and 7,344 transit passengers.
In July 2026, the passenger count rose to 33,446 – recording a rise of about 6,000 passengers. The July data recorded 9,082 local departures, 9,332 local arrivals, 9,334 transfer passengers, and 5,698 transit passengers.
An increase of over 5,600 passengers in one month reflects the airport's growing utilisation, highlighting people's readiness to opt for the new airport.
According to the report, a total of 61,287 passengers opted for the airport so far in June and July.
Experts believe that Jewar Airport's superior connectivity, modern amenities, and convenient access for passengers from Western Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR region and surrounding districts are playing a pivotal role in boosting its popularity.
When the Jewar airport operations kicked off last month, many passengers pointed to a sharp price difference between flights operating from Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, expressing surprise at how the Noida airport – being pitched as a more affordable alternative would stand up to benefit the passengers.
The passenger count data for the month, however, proves it otherwise.
The significant rise in the number of travellers from the Jewar airport, in a span of one month, holds promise, and if the momentum continues in the coming months, it could well prove to be a force-multiplier and redefine the long-term growth trajectory of the airport corridor.
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