Noida To Delhi Airport In Just 20 Minutes! Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Open For Commuters; Check Key Cities Connected Across NCR

Noida To Delhi Airport In Just 20 Minutes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two major national highway projects in Delhi today, which will significantly ease the commute from Noida to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The newly opened 76-km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), designed as Delhi’s third Ring Road, and the 29-km Dwarka Expressway are expected to help ease the city’s traffic challenges. Now, commuters will be able to reach IGI Airport from Noida in just 20 minutes.

The new expressways are developed at a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore. These highways aim to reduce congestion, cut travel times, and improve regional connectivity. The 76-km UER-II, serving as Delhi’s third Ring Road, will enhance connectivity between seven key cities across Delhi-NCR, including Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Chandigarh, Rohtak, and Sonipat.

Delhi's Dwarka Expressway

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, covering 10.1 km and built at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore, was inaugurated today. This stretch includes a 5.9 km road from Shiv Murti intersection to Dwarka Sector-21 and a 4.2 km road up to the Delhi-Haryana border. The expressway connects directly to UER-II and provide smooth access to key hubs such as Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka bus depot.

Delhi’s Third Ring Road: UER-II Expressway

The 76 km UER-II road has been developed in five packages at a cost of Rs 6,445 crore, with 54.21 km in Delhi and 21.50 km in Haryana. It will enable residents of Gurugram, west, and south Delhi to reach NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir faster, bypassing congestion at Dhaula Kuan and Delhi’s ring roads. it will ease traffic on Delhi's inner and outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. Moreover, the new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.

Delhi's New Expressway Features

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the UER-II is developed under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, covering 54 km in Delhi and 21 km in Haryana. The corridor features eight lanes, service roads, four multi-level interchanges, and several underpasses.

On the other hand, the Dwarka Expressway, built in four packages, along with UER-II, completed in five phases, are being hailed as game-changers for Delhi-NCR’s road network. With their inauguration, commuters from Noida and West Delhi suburbs can now reach IGI Airport in just 20 minutes-a long-awaited relief for daily travelers.