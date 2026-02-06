Number of India-made LHB railway coaches surged 18 times in 2014-25: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The number of modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches manufactured in India for Indian Railways in 2014-25 increase more than 18 times to 42,677 compared to 2,337 such coaches produced in the country during 2004-2014, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches are modern, stainless steel passenger coaches, made with German technology, that are designed for higher speeds of 160--200 km/h. They provide improved safety and better passenger comfort compared to older ICF coaches. They also feature anti-telescopic technology to prevent flipping during accidents and disc brakes for efficient braking.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that presently, there are three coach manufacturing units operational in the country under the Ministry of Railways. The cost of development of coach manufacturing units varies depending upon factors such as location, the type of coaches proposed to be manufactured, planned production capacity, and the machinery and plant to be installed.

The expenditure on the development of coach manufacturing units is incurred over extended periods and across multiple phases, covering the initial setting up of the units as well as subsequent upgradation and augmentation of the facilities from time to time. For example, the expenditure incurred on the setting up of the latest operational coach manufacturing unit - the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, is Rs 3,042.83 crore, he noted.

Further, Rs 2,443 crore has been sanctioned for various projects related to the upgradation and augmentation of the three operational coach manufacturing units, including the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

He said that the replacement of ICF coaches with safer and more modern LHB coaches has been taken up in a phased manner. Technologically superior LHB coaches have better riding, improved aesthetics and are equipped with features like Lightweight design, anti-climbing features, air suspension (Secondary) with failure indication system, stainless steel shell, and disc brake system, he added.