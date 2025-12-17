Advertisement
Only BS-4 And Above Vehicles Immune To Penalty In Delhi Now - Check Supreme Court's Latest Order Amid Air Quality Woes

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Delhi government can take action against owners who are using vehicles below the BS IV (Bharat Stage 4) emission standard in the NCR.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Only BS-4 And Above Vehicles Immune To Penalty In Delhi Now - Check Supreme Court's Latest Order Amid Air Quality WoesImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered that the Delhi government can take action against owners who are using vehicles below the BS IV (Bharat Stage 4) emission standard in the NCR. The move is aimed at tightening emission controls as air quality concerns continue to rise in the region.

The top court modified its earlier order issued in August this year. At that time, the Supreme Court had permitted authorities to take action only on vehicles that were below the BS III (Bharat Stage 3) standard of emissions levels. With the latest development, the court has now cleared the way for action against vehicles that fall below Bharat Stage IV (BS IV) standards.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified that enforcement agencies can take steps against owners of vehicles that do not comply with at least BS IV norms. At the same time, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against vehicle owners using models that meet the BS IV standards or are even newer than the once categorised in BS IV.

The order provides much-needed clarity for both authorities and vehicle owners. It draws a firm line between older vehicles that reportedly contribute more to pollution and newer, cleaner ones that comply with existing regulations. Notably, vehicles that meet BS IV norms were introduced in India in 2017, while BS VI norms came into force nationwide in 2020. 

The NCR region, which includes Delhi and surrounding areas, often records dangerous levels of air pollution, especially during the winter season.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

