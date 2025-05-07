Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

Operation Sindoor: 35 Flights To And From Delhi Airport Affected After India's Airstrikes On Pakistan

Delhi Flight Cancellations Today: According to airport officials, delays and cancellations are primarily affecting routes to and from sensitive border regions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindoor: 35 Flights To And From Delhi Airport Affected After India's Airstrikes On Pakistan Image Credit: @DelhiAirport/X

Delhi Flight Cancellations Today: Hours after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, at least 35 flights to and from Delhi airport have been cancelled by various airlines, including foreign carriers reportedly. 

According to media reports, 23 domestic departures and eight arrivals were cancelled. Besides, four international departures have been cancelled since 12 am. Foreign carriers, including American Airlines, cancelled some of their services from the Delhi airport, the source added. 

Adding further, the operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport among the worst affected. As of 9 am on May 7, a total of 113 flights were been delayed, and 98 incoming and outgoing flights cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers. 

According to airport officials, delays and cancellations are primarily affecting routes to and from sensitive border regions. Flights operating to or from Leh, Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar have experienced the most disruptions, reflecting heightened security measures following the cross-border military action 

Indigo Airlines Affected: 

IndiGo Airlines, in a post on social media platform X, announced that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala will be affected. 

SpiceJet Issues Advisory 

The airline has requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. It also stated that flights to and from Bikaner may be impacted as well. Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also issued an advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before travelling. 

