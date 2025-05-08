Operation Sindoor: Over 20 Airports In India Closed; 200+ Flights Cancelled To And From...

Operation Sindoor: Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India takes required precautions and prepares for a befitting response to any Pakistan's misadventure. Further boosting the security, more than 20 airports in North and North-western India have been shut for commercial operations till May 10, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights. Passengers are advised to check their flight's latest updates before leaving for the airport.

Affected Airports

According to the media reports, Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Dharamsala, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhuj, Gwalior, and a few more airports are closed. Reports further suggest more than 200 flights to and from these airports have been cancelled.

Sirivennela, ADCP-2, Amritsar, confirmed the closure of the Amritsar airport. Sirivennela said, "We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut. The whole airport is shut."

Sirivennela, ADCP-2, Amritsar says, "As per the central government, 21 airports in the North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here..."

"As per the central government, 21 airports in the North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here (Amritsar)...", he added.

Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May ’25.



Please visit our website or log in to our mobile app to check your flight status before leaving for… pic.twitter.com/oU9GdPqVzz — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 7, 2025

Airlines have issued advisories for passengers. SpiceJet, in an advisory, said, "Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May 2025."

#TravelAdvisory

Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these

Air India, on the other hand, said, "Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports."

IndiGo Travel Advisory: Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs. Please check your flight status. For rebooking or refunds, visit IndiGo website. We are here to support you!

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said, "In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we're in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May."

The airport closures came against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, destroying nine terrorist camps.