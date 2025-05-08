Advertisement
Operation Sindoor: Over 20 Airports In India Closed; 200+ Flights Cancelled To And From...

More than 20 airports in North and North-western India have been shut for commercial operations till May 10, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindoor: Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India takes required precautions and prepares for a befitting response to any Pakistan's misadventure. Further boosting the security, more than 20 airports in North and North-western India have been shut for commercial operations till May 10, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights. Passengers are advised to check their flight's latest updates before leaving for the airport.

Affected Airports

According to the media reports, Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Dharamsala, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhuj, Gwalior, and a few more airports are closed. Reports further suggest more than 200 flights to and from these airports have been cancelled.

Sirivennela, ADCP-2, Amritsar, confirmed the closure of the Amritsar airport. Sirivennela said, "We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut. The whole airport is shut."

"As per the central government, 21 airports in the North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here (Amritsar)...", he added.

Airlines have issued advisories for passengers. SpiceJet, in an advisory, said, "Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled till 0529hrs 10th May 2025."

Air India, on the other hand, said, "Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports."

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said, "In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we're in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May."

The airport closures came against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, destroying nine terrorist camps.

