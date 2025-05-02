Over 120 Flights Delayed After Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Flight operations were hit as strong winds, thunder, lightning, and heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the media reports, over 120 incoming and outgoing flights at Delhi airport faced disruption this morning, with average delays of 46 minutes for arrivals and 54 minutes for departures. Additionally, as many as 40 flights were diverted to the new destinations.

However, the change in weather brought relief from the heat that had gripped the region. While the Delhi airport and the ground staff tried to manage the delays and irate passengers, many airlines urged travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

"Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimize disruptions," Air India said in its statement on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for Delhi this morning, warning of severe thunderstorms and squally winds between 70 and 80 kmph over the next few hours.

IMD Forecast For Northwest India

- Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 40-60 Kmph likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during 1 May to 6 May.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-60 Kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 01st May to 06th May.

- Isolated hailstorm very likely over Uttarakhand on 01st & 03rd May and thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 Kmph on 03rd May.

- Thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on 01st & 02nd May.

- Isolated hailstorm activity likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 01st May.

- Duststorm very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 01st & 02nd May; Rajasthan during 01st-05th May.