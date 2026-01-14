Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006608https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/over-40-lakh-fastag-annual-passes-sold-within-few-months-govt-3006608.html
NewsMobilityOver 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Few Months: Govt
MOBILITY

Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Few Months: Govt

More than 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within few months, with adoption touching nearly 20 per cent of car users -- a testament to the fact that affordability and convenience can go hand in hand, the government said on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold Within Few Months: GovtImage Source- ANI

New Delhi: More than 40 lakh FASTag annual passes have been sold within few months, with adoption touching nearly 20 per cent of car users -- a testament to the fact that affordability and convenience can go hand in hand, the government said on Wednesday. 

Launched on August 15, 2025, now a user just needs to pay Rs 3,000, to get 200 toll trips or one full year of travel, whichever comes first, across 1,159 toll plazas nationwide.

According to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, relief is being felt by frequent highway users in other parts of the country as well.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For many, the annual pass has not only reduced daily travel costs but has also made regular commutes stress-free.

"I have to visit Chandigarh on regular basis. Earlier I had to spent overall Rs 150 for a round trip. But after making the yearly annual pass my cost has been reduced to just Rs 30, which is great relief for me," said a Haryana resident, who lives in Yamuna Nagar.

Notably, the annual pass has turned unpredictable monthly toll expenses into a fixed, stress-free cost, giving daily commuters certainty, savings, and smoother travel throughout the year, without worrying much about constantly recharging their FASTag.

According to the ministry, over 15 lakh UPI transactions were recorded at toll plazas, totalling Rs 19.44 crore, between November 15 and December 10, 2025.

Moreover, cash collection has dropped by 25 per cent, easing congestion and boosting transparency. Currently, 98 per cent of vehicles already use FASTag, and the remaining gap is steadily closing, not just through penalties, but through user-friendly incentives, said the ministry.

The ministry’s updated rule ensures that when a road is being upgraded from 2 lanes with paved shoulders to 4, 6, or more lanes, users need to pay only 50 per cent of the earlier toll until the work is completed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated