Over 400 Flights Delayed As Major Technical Glitch Hits Delhi Airport - Details

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely affected on Friday due to a technical glitch in the air traffic control (ATC) system.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 04:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Over 400 Flights Delayed As Major Technical Glitch Hits Delhi Airport - DetailsImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely affected on Friday due to a technical glitch in the air traffic control (ATC) system. The issue disrupted over 400 flights from major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India.

“The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored,” Indigo Airlines said on X.

Similarly, Air India Express spokesperson said, “Air India Express operates about 60 direct flights daily to 25 domestic destinations from Delhi Terminal 1 and four international flights from Terminal 3. Our teams are actively assisting guests at the airport and working closely with the authorities to minimise delays.”

Earlier, Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory. It said, “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Many travellers reported long waiting times at the airport and even inside planes. One passenger said that the cabin crew had requested everyone to remain patient until the technical fault was fixed.

Earlier this week, a minor connectivity issue caused short-term disruptions in check-in systems, but it was resolved quickly. However, Friday’s ATC system glitch is separate and has affected a larger number of flights.

Airlines have urged passengers to check flight status updates frequently and arrive early at the airport to avoid last-minute confusion. Authorities are still working to fully restore normal operations.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections

