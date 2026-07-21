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Over 50 trains affected after goods train derails on Delhi-Ghaziabad section

A total of 53 trains have been affected due to the incident. Out of these, 24 trains have been diverted via the Delhi-New Delhi route, 16 passenger trains have been cancelled, while 5 trains have been partially cancelled.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Over 50 trains affected after goods train derails on Delhi-Ghaziabad section
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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