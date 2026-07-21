/Over 50 trains affected after goods train derails on Delhi-Ghaziabad section

New Delhi: Rail services between Ghaziabad and New Delhi were disrupted on Monday after six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed in the Delhi Division. Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), reached the site to monitor the situation.
According to the Railways, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment is yet to be confirmed. A total of 53 trains have been affected due to the incident. Out of these, 24 trains have been diverted via the Delhi-New Delhi route, 16 passenger trains have been cancelled, while 5 trains have been partially cancelled.
List of affected trains
KIND ATTENTION PASSENGERS !— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 21, 2026
Due to derailment of a goods train between Ghaziabad & New Delhi today:
Trains have been Cancelled / Diverted / Partially Cancelled / Regulated.
Passengers are advised to visit the NTES App or dial Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for updated… pic.twitter.com/rOT03C7TfA
In addition, eight Anand Vihar-bound trains have been regulated over the Moradabad Division and NCR. Railway officials are working to restore normal operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station, as schedules may change until the affected section is cleared.
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