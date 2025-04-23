Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt Asks Airlines To Facilitate Smooth Transition Of Passengers From Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday issued several measures for passengers coming from Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. According to the information, a control room has been set up at Srinagar Airport to monitor the smooth transition of passengers and facilitate their movement.

The state government and airlines are constantly in contact with each other to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased along with their families to the various destinations of the country.

A 'Shamyana' has been set up on the city side, with an adequate seating capacity, along with arrangements for food and snacks for the waiting passengers.

All the escorting families of victims are being taken care of with due respect and served with refreshments in reserved lounges. Basic facilities are being provided in the Terminal building while maintaining flight operations on time to prevent congestion, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

In Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Indore, Vishakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, all arrangements are in place to hand over the mortal remains of the victims to their families and ensure availability of space for people to offer tributes to them.

CISF and State Police have been briefed about all arrangements for the smooth handover of mortal remains to the family members. VIP gates and a ceremonial lounge are also prepared for the presentation of tributes.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team, led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer, visited Baisaran. Official sources privy to the development told ANI that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation."