Pakistan: Railways' financial crisis deepens amid structural failures

Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistan Railways is confronting a widening financial imbalance, with its short-term liabilities exceeding its operational surplus by more than tenfold, according to proceedings of a parliamentary committee meeting, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, during a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, officials disclosed that while the railways generated an operational surplus of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.4 billion, its immediate obligations have reached PKR 27.4 billion.

The figures point to a serious structural funding gap that questions the sustainability of the department's financial model. The member finance of Pakistan Railways informed lawmakers that despite the fiscal strain, the department has attempted to manage long-standing employee-related liabilities.

PKR 5.622 billion has been released toward commutation payments, clearing cases up to May 31, 2023, while PKR 1.103 billion has been paid for leave encashment dues cleared up to March 31, 2024. However, officials admitted that these disbursements only partially address the broader imbalance between resources and commitments.

Concerns were also raised regarding complaints filed by railway pensioners with the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit, highlighting dissatisfaction among retired employees over delayed payments. In a separate briefing, representatives of the National Highway Authority (NHA) updated the committee on traffic congestion at the Phoolnagar Motorway Toll Plaza in Kasur district, as highlighted by Dawn.

The toll facility was established in March 2025 at KM 1215-1216 following approval from the NHA Executive Board to boost revenue. Initially, a temporary three-lane structure on each side was installed on the existing road, which led to recurring traffic bottlenecks. Motorists were slow to adapt to the revised toll collection mechanism, causing extended queues. Authorities stated that construction of a permanent 12-lane plaza, six lanes on each side, is 90 percent complete and is expected to mitigate congestion once operational, as reported by Dawn.