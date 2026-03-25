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NewsMobilityPanic buying at fuel stations in Hyderabad; petroleum dealers association says no shortage
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Panic buying at fuel stations in Hyderabad; petroleum dealers association says no shortage

Chaos prevailed at petrol bunks across Hyderabad on Wednesday as rumours of fuel shortage due to the ongoing war in West Asia triggered panic buying by customers.

|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Panic buying at fuel stations in Hyderabad; petroleum dealers association says no shortageImage Source- IANS

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed at petrol bunks across Hyderabad on Wednesday as rumours of fuel shortage due to the ongoing war in West Asia triggered panic buying by customers. Long queues of motorists were seen at almost all retail outlets in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and the outskirts, even as authorities assured people that adequate stocks are available.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks, buses, vans and cars, were seen at major filling stations, leading to traffic jams. Motorists were seen waiting in queues for several hours to fill petrol and diesel.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at fuel stations in the busy areas of Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Lakdi Ka Pul, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam, Koti, Attapur, Kukatpally, Erragadda, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram.

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‘No stock’ boards were put up at several bunks as panic buying led to exhaustion of stocks in no time. A similar situation prevailed in Medak, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nirmal and other towns in Telangana. 

Meanwhile, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association has assured people that there is no shortage of fuel, and adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL

“Due to the circulation of false and misleading news regarding fuel shortage, many people are rushing to fuel stations and filling their tanks unnecessarily. This panic buying has led to an abnormal surge in sales -- nearly 2.5 to 3 times the normal levels -- resulting in temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets,” said Marri Amarender Reddy, president of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association.

He assured citizens that there is no shortage of fuel and that supply chains are functioning normally. The association also cautioned citizens that carrying petrol or diesel in cans for storage is against Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) norms and poses a serious safety risk. 

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, categorically clarified that there is ‘absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state. 

The department said the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

Recent reports of long queues and temporary "No Stock" boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fuelled by false rumours. When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots.

The department also stated that recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers. This is solely an internal administrative measure and has nothing to do with a lack of supplies.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be holding a meeting with top officials later in the day to review the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

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