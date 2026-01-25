Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010311https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/passenger-traffic-at-incheon-international-airport-in-south-korea-reaches-record-high-in-2025-3010311.html
NewsMobilityPassenger traffic at Incheon international airport in South Korea reaches record high in 2025
MOBILITY

Passenger traffic at Incheon international airport in South Korea reaches record high in 2025

On international routes, Southeast Asia accounted for 26.7 percent of passenger traffic last year, followed by Japan at 25.1 percent and China at 16.7 percent, with the remainder on other routes.

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Passenger traffic at Incheon international airport in South Korea reaches record high in 2025 Image Credit: Social Media/X

Seoul: Passenger traffic at Incheon International Airport exceeded 74 million in 2025, driven by increased flights to and from Japan and China, the airport's operator said on Sunday.  A total of 74.07 million passengers traveled through South Korea's main gateway last year, marking the highest annual figure since the airport opened in 2001, according to Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), reports Yonhap news agency.

The 2025 total was up 4.1 percent from 71.15 million passengers recorded a year earlier. "In particular, travel demand to Northeast Asian countries surged on the back of unusually long Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays, China's temporary visa waiver program, and the weakness of the won, which boosted demand for alternative destinations such as Japan and China," the IIAC said.

On international routes, Southeast Asia accounted for 26.7 percent of passenger traffic last year, followed by Japan at 25.1 percent and China at 16.7 percent, with the remainder on other routes. The share of Southeast Asian routes declined from 29.6 percent a year earlier, amid rising safety concerns following the death of a South Korean college student in Cambodia last August in a suspected employment scam.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overall freight volumes rose 0.3 percent on-year to 2.95 million tons last year, supported by increased belly cargo, which uses excess space on passenger aircraft to transport freight. The IIAC said it expects passenger traffic this year to grow 2 to 6 percent on-year to between 75.54 million and 78.55 million.

Meanwhile, the remains of a late South Korean university student allegedly tortured to death by a criminal organisation in Cambodia returned home Tuesday, 74 days after he was found dead in the Southeast Asian country.

A Korean Air flight carrying the cremated remains of the 20-something student, surnamed Park, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, a day after South Korean and Cambodian authorities conducted a joint autopsy on his body in Phnom Penh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran tensions
Bunkers, missiles, and threats: Trump’s warning pushes US–Iran tensions | DNA
Bangladesh violence
"Yunus government has blood on its hands": Former Awami League MP
Chhatisgarh
Security forces foil Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh; 16 IEDs concealed
Arctic sea route
Who will rule the melting Arctic and why does Greenland hold the key?
US-Canada Ties
US-Canada trade tensions rise as Trump warns of 100% tariffs over China deal
Republic Day
Major heartburn for Pakistan this Republic Day; Islamabad to witness fiery...
viral video news
Internet goes wild over Peacock-themed Indian wedding invitation | WATCH
himachal weather update
Heavy snowfall, rain disrupt life in Himachal; govt issues advisory
Technology
India proposes Techno-Legal framework for AI governance to balance innovation
Technology
India must realign education, skilling, hiring for AI era: AI4India report