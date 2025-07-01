Passport Seva 2.0: How To Apply For e-Passport In India; Check Benefits And How Does It Work

e-passport Benefits: The government has rolled out the e-passport initiative under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0 across the country. This initiative is announced by the Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar last week to build a complete Digital India ecosystem for travelers. It is designed to streamline passport issuance, improve security, and offer faster immigration processing through embedded chip technology.

What Is An e-Passport?

An e-passport, or electronic passport, is a traditional paper passport integrated with an embedded electronic chip. This chip securely stores vital information such as the holder’s biometric data, photograph, name, and other personal details, offering enhanced security and quicker processing at immigration checkpoints.

e-Passport Benefits

It comes with many useful benefits that make travel easier and safer. They offer better security because the biometric data stored in them is hard to fake or change. At immigration counters, the chip in the passport helps speed up the process, so travelers don’t have to wait as long. These passports are also accepted in many countries, making international travel smoother. Most importantly, e-passports prepare India for future systems like automated border checks.

How Does It Work?

The chip enables contactless verification and quicker immigration checks at airports worldwide. It follows ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards, ensuring global compatibility and better protection against fraud.

How To Apply For An e-Passport?

Step 1: Visit the official Passport Seva website.

Step 2: If you're a new user, create an account. Existing users can simply log in.

Step 3: Fill out the e-passport application form with the required details.

Step 4: Choose a nearby Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Step 5: Pay the e-passport fee online.

Step 6: Book an appointment by selecting a convenient date and time slot.

Step 7: On the appointment day, visit the selected PSK or POPSK for biometric data collection and document verification.