Patna Airport: New Terminal Inaugurated - 54 Check-In Counters, 5 Aerobridges, 8 Baggage Scanners And More; Check Construction Cost

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed terminal building of Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday. Constructed at Rs 1,400 crore, the new terminal spans 65,155 square meters and is equipped with modern facilities.

It features 54 check-in counters, five aerobridges, eight X-ray baggage scanners, five luggage conveyor belts, a multi-level parking facility, a VIP lounge, and a cafeteria.

With this new infrastructure, the airport’s daily passenger handling capacity is expected to rise to 4,500, while the annual capacity will increase to 1 crore, up from the current 25 lakh. The number of daily flights is also projected to more than double, from 34 to 75.

In addition to the inauguration, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, including a new airport at Bihta, located approximately 35 kilometres from Patna.

The upcoming Bihta airport will be developed across 116 acres, with a terminal building covering 68,000 square meters. It will have the capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour and up to 50 lakh passengers annually.

Following the ceremonies, the Prime Minister also held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office on Veer Chand Patel Path, passing through Sheikhpura Mor and the Income Tax roundabout.

Large crowds gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

BJP workers showcased cut-outs of Operation Sindoor and the BrahMos missile during the procession.

At the BJP office, PM Modi will also interact with party leaders before heading to Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay.

On Friday, he is scheduled to travel to Bikramganj in Rohtas district to address a massive public rally.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Bihar following the launch of Operation Sindoor. He has visited the state four times, earlier this year.