People Advised To Travel To Mahakumbh Only With Reserved Tickets: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Taking in consideration, the large number of people arriving at the ongoing Mahakumbh festival being held in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the administration had been alerted to make arrangements regarding the same. He further advised people to go to the railway station with reserved tickets.

"We have alerted the administration regarding the arrangements for all the devotees going to Mahakumbh...A large number of people are indeed travelling...People should avoid inconvenience and go to the railway station only with reserved tickets.." he said when speaking to the media.

Further, he requested to all those travelling by roads through Rewa to be aware of all traffic situations and make arrangements for their convenient journey. "I request all who are travelling by road through Rewa to be aware of all the traffic situations and make arrangements for their convenient journey," he further added.

Meanwhile, a massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj, reached the temple for darshan.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said, "Despite being the month with the least number of days, February 2025 is the month when the maximum number of devotees have come to the Dham due to Kumbh... This is the highest compared to the figures we have had in the previous Shivaratri month..."

The ongoing Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Officials said on Monday that the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 540 million devotees taking a holy dip in the first 36 days.

According to official data, from 8 PM on February 17, 2025, more than 13.5 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.