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Petrol dealers in Odisha seek review of E-20 rollout, cite vehicle issues and pending margin revision

The government began rolling out ethanol blended petrol in 2023 as part of its Ethanol Blended Petrol programme under the National Biofuel Policy. The aim was to cut oil import dependence, reduce emissions and support farmers.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Petrol dealers in Odisha seek review of E-20 rollout, cite vehicle issues and pending margin revision
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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