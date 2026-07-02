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Petrol, diesel price reduction not feasible now: Hardeep Puri

Addressing the issue of fuel pricing, Puri said petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable despite significant fluctuations in global crude oil markets.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Petrol, diesel price reduction not feasible now: Hardeep Puri
Image Credit: Petrol, diesel price reduction not feasible now: Hardeep Puri

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