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Pilots’ body claims electric failure led to Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad

Addressing a press conference, FIP President Captain C.S. Randhawa claimed that investigators ignored crucial technical evidence and intentionally sidelined India's foremost aviation experts to protect a predetermined conclusion.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Pilots’ body claims electric failure led to Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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