/Pilots’ body seeks withdrawal of FDTL dispensations, cites 6 on-duty deaths in 3 years

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fully implement Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms and immediately withdraw dispensations granted to airline operators, citing aviation safety concerns.
In a letter addressed to the aviation authorities, the pilots’ body argued that continued relaxations in FDTL requirements could increase fatigue-related risks for flight crew.
FDTL regulations prescribe limits on the amount of time pilots can remain on duty and operate flights, while also mandating minimum rest periods. The framework is designed to reduce fatigue among crew members and mitigate the associated risks to flight safety.
The FIP has also called for the implementation of a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), a data-driven approach that enables airlines to identify, assess and manage fatigue risks among crew members beyond the minimum requirements prescribed under FDTL regulations.
Highlighting the urgency of its concerns, the pilots’ body said six pilots have died while on duty over the past three years. The FIP has cited these deaths in its representation as an indication of the potential impact of extended flying hours and inadequate rest on aircrew.
FDTL dispensations have remained a point of contention between pilot associations, airlines and aviation regulators in India. Pilot bodies have repeatedly raised concerns that exemptions provided to operators to address scheduling and operational requirements could affect crew rest and potentially increase fatigue-related safety risks.
The latest representation from the FIP comes amid continued calls from pilot associations for stricter enforcement of prescribed duty-time limits instead of further relaxations for airlines.
The DGCA has introduced revised FDTL regulations in recent years following consultations with airlines and pilot unions. However, implementation of some provisions and timelines has been extended at various stages, with the industry citing operational challenges.
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