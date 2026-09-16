Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /Pilots’ body seeks withdrawal of FDTL dispensations, cites 6 on-duty deaths in 3 years

Pilots’ body seeks withdrawal of FDTL dispensations, cites 6 on-duty deaths in 3 years

In a letter addressed to the aviation authorities, the pilots’ body argued that continued relaxations in FDTL requirements could increase fatigue-related risks for flight crew. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Pilots’ body seeks withdrawal of FDTL dispensations, cites 6 on-duty deaths in 3 years
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Whodunit 1,100 km From Yemen: Who Launched the Makkah Drone Strike?
2
3
4
5