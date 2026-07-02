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  • /PM Modi, Japan PM inaugurate Maruti Suzuki India's Haryana plant worth Rs 35,000 crore

PM Modi, Japan PM inaugurate Maruti Suzuki India's Haryana plant worth Rs 35,000 crore

Spread across 800 acres, the integrated manufacturing complex has been developed with an adjoining supplier park and is designed to become one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturing facilities when fully operational.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
PM Modi, Japan PM inaugurate Maruti Suzuki India's Haryana plant worth Rs 35,000 crore
Image Credit: PM Modi, Japan PM inaugurate Maruti Suzuki&#039;s Haryana plant worth Rs 35,000 crore

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