PM Modi To Inaugurate 5 Revamped Railway Stations In Vadodara Division On May 22

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate five newly redeveloped railway stations under the Western Railway's Vadodara division on May 22. The stations -- Dakor, Karamsad, Derol, Kosamba, and Utran -- are part of the nationwide rollout under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which aims to transform over 1,300 railway stations into state-of-the-art transit hubs. Launched two years ago, the ABSS focuses on enhancing passenger experience through modern facilities, improved accessibility, and architectural designs that celebrate local heritage and culture.

The five stations being unveiled have been redeveloped with a blend of sustainability, regional identity, and user convenience. Dakor Station, a significant stop for pilgrims visiting the Shree Ranchhodrai Temple, now features eco-friendly structures and amenities tailored to religious tourism. Karamsad Station honours the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a specially designed art wall and commemorative space.

Derol Station adopts temple-style architecture that echoes the spiritual ambience of the nearby Pavagadh pilgrimage site. Utran Station, located near the rapidly growing Surat metro area, has been upgraded to meet the needs of daily urban commuters with a sleek, accessible design.

Vadodara plays a crucial role in India's western railway network. Located on the busy New Delhi-Mumbai corridor, it falls under the Western Railway zone and serves as the headquarters of the Vadodara division. The station handles over 150 trains daily, connecting major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Howrah, making it one of the busiest junctions in western India.

Vadodara's railway infrastructure includes multiple platforms, electrified tracks, and advanced signalling systems, facilitating the smooth flow of both passenger and freight trains. The Vadodara division itself spans several districts, including Anand, Bharuch, Narmada, and parts of Surat, operating over 4,400 kilometres of route length. It manages several key stations -- like Bharuch, Anand, Godhra, and Chhayapuri -- serving both urban centres and rural areas.

The division plays a key role in transporting industrial goods such as chemicals, fertilisers, textiles, and petroleum, particularly from the industrial hubs of Bharuch and Ankleshwar. Ongoing development projects under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and other modernisation efforts are set to further enhance the division's capacity, commuter experience, and efficiency.