PM Modi To Inaugurate Patna’s New International Airport Terminal On May 29

Patna: The long-awaited new terminal of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna is finally ready and set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29. Built at Rs 1,400 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spans 65,155 square meters, several times the size of the existing terminal.

The new terminal boasts 54 check-in counters, five aerobridges, eight X-ray baggage scanners, five baggage conveyor belts, multi-level car parking, a VIP lounge, cafeterias, and commercial spaces. Designed to accommodate 4,500 passengers daily, the terminal will increase annual capacity from 25 lakh to 1 crore. Daily flight operations are expected to rise from 34 to 75.

The architectural design draws inspiration from Madhubani art and Nalanda University, with beautiful depictions of Chhath Puja, Lord Buddha, Mahavira, and Patna Sahib Gurudwara, giving the terminal a uniquely Bihari soul. A striking 100-foot-tall tricolour now graces the airport premises, while a dedicated area pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan.

On the same day, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Bihta Airport, located 35 km from Patna. Designed for larger aircraft, the new airport will span 68,000 square meters over 116 acres, with the capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour and 50 lakh annually.

Prime Minister will also launch and lay the foundation and inauguration for over 16 mega projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant, Aurangabad – Rs 29,947.91 crore. It will generate 1,500 MW, becoming NTPC’s second-largest power plant in Bihar.

He will also inaugurate the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane highway (Rs 5519 crore), NH-27 Gopalganj grade improvement (249 crore), Sasaram–Anugrah Narayan Road automatic rail signalling (Rs 43 crore), third railway line between Son Nagar–Muhammadganj (65 km) worth Rs 1,338 crore, hostel and staff quarters at JNV Jehanabad (Rs 8 crore).